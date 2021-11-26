Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Farmers 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' began in Bahadurgarh city of Jhajjar district in Haryana on the first anniversary of the protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers at the Gazipur border also marked the first anniversary of the protest on Friday.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

