Cyber Monday is around the corner, and several tech products including smartphones, earbuds, tablets, smart TVs and more will be offered next week, with exciting deals and offers. This year's Cyber Monday falls on November 29, 2021, but websites like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have already listed several tech products as early deals. Here are the early deals from Cyber Monday 2021.

Apple AirPods Pro:-

Apple AirPods Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple AirPods Pro is now listed on Walmart at $159 pre-Cyber Monday deals. The AirPods Pro has gone from $189 to $179 and is now available at $159. The earbuds come with a new MagSafe Charging case, active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode and more.

Samsung Chromebook 4:-

Samsung Chromebook 4 (Photo Credits: Walmart)

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch is now available at $129 via Walmart. It features 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, ChromeOS, 12.5-hour battery run time, Intel Celeron 1.10 GHz processor and more.

Fire TV Stick:-

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now available for sale at $34.99. It gets support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 and 40% more power than the standard 4K Stick, 4K Ultra HD support, Alexa Voice Remote. The device is also capable to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm):-

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple Watch 7 is listed on Amazon at $389.99. The smartwatch was launched along with the iPhone 13 Series in September from $399. It comes in five aluminium colours, a large Retina display and is crack, dust and water-resistant. Users can also measure their blood oxygen level from Watch 7.

In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Nintendo Switch (Neon), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Dell XPS and more tech products are listed at a discount price.

