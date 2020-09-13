Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allot land here to build a memorial to commemorate the Telangana liberation struggle that led to merger of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union in 1948.

Recalling the history of the struggle, the Minister of State for Home said in a letter to Rao that present and future generations should know about the struggle and take inspiration.

Noting that people of Telangana wish to see a special memorial centre, highlighting the history of the state's freedom fighters, set up, Reddy said he recently discussed the matter with the Union Tourism Minister, who agreed to provide funds for it.

The Centre is ready to establish a grand memorial centre, which would be an inspiration to future generations, if land is allocated in Hyderabad, he said in the letter.PTI SJR

