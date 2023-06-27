Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): GR Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway Private Limited, a SPV of G R Infraprojects Limited on Tuesday issued a statement stating that it regrets the pillar sinking incident which occurred in Kishanganj, Bihar on June 24.

"GR Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway Private Limited, an SPV of G R Infraprojects Limited, regrets the recent incident of under-construction pillar sinking that occurred on 23rd June 2023 at one of our project locations in Kishanganj over Mechi River," the infrastructure company said in a statement.

The infrastructure company said that it is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the reason for caving-in of the pillar.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the reason for the caving in of the pillar. Our technical team is on-site to determine the cause of the incident and take necessary remedial actions to mitigate any associated risks. We are also fully cooperating with the client with investigations that are being carried out," the statement said. (ANI)

