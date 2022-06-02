New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal Vice President Saumitra Khan wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over the presence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the hospital where singer KK was admitted.

Khan also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of the singer.

"7000 people were allowed in space to accommodate 3000 people. Those who let this happen should be arrested. There was no Police officer. Those responsible should be arrested. I've demanded a Central agency (probe). This could be a case of major negligence", said Khan.

According to the BJP leader, KK's death "could" be TMC's conspiracy to divert people's attention from the SSC scam. "It can be a murder conspiracy because right now Bengal political environment is heated up with the SSC scam. Therefore, the TMC youth wing arranged this murder conspiracy spending several lakhs of rupees. 7000 people were allowed in space to accommodate 3000 people. AC was not working, no executive engineer, no superintendent engineer. No one knows what the engineer has given in writing. This could be a conspiracy to divert people's attention from the SSC scam."

"Trinamool Congress did not allow any leader in the hospital where singer KK was admitted. There is a serious conspiracy behind this and according to me, both West Bengal and Maharashtra are separate states. Only central agency can investigate this case properly. This is why I wrote to Amit Shah and asked them to investigate this matter and immediately arrest those who are responsible for this incident. The Bengalis should not be insulted through such acts," said the BJP leader.

He further said, "KK does not live in West Bengal. He lives in Maharashtra. It is a matter of two states, so the Central agency should investigate this case."

When asked about the West Bengal government's investigation into the matter, he said, "West Bengal police is Trinamool's broker. What kind of investigation will they do who hatched the conspiracy to kill Amit Shah and JP Nadda in public."

Khan said, "We have given a letter to the home minister to the central government, there is no point in sending a letter to the state government, it does not believe in a republic, it does not believe in the federal structure, CM who goes to his district and never calls anyone, that's why he is someone of our letter. It does not make any sense to give value to them, because from where their Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has got money, how many lakhs of rupees have been received, it should be known that this is a serious conspiracy."

"I have given a letter to the home minister to the central government, there is no point in sending a letter to the state government. It does not believe in a Republic, it does not believe in the Federal structure. Then how will they value our letter? How did the TMC youth wing get so much money and from where they got should be investigated", he added.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on May 31 after a concert at Nazrul Mancha. He was cremated in Mumbai today. (ANI)

