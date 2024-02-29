India News | Know About Kapil Sangwan; UK-based Gangster Claiming Responsibility for INLD Leader's Killing

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) A wanted gangster, suspected to be staying in the United Kingdom, is among the main suspects in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, sources in the Delhi Police said.

Kapil Sangwan (32) alias Nandu, a native of Delhi's Najafgarh is wanted in 18 cases including MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery and arms act in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to Sangwan's dossier prepared by the Delhi Police.

Rathee and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) worker Jai Kishan were killed when their vehicle was sprayed with bullets in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

Sangwan, a dropout from a hotel management course at a reputed private university in Haryana's Manesar, also has a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his arrest by the Delhi Police.

On Wednesday, in a purported social media post, Sangwan claimed responsibility for gunning down Rathee and Kishan.

The post said that Rathee was killed due to his close friendship with Sangwan's rival, gangster Manjeet Mahal. The post, which is being verified by Haryana Police, carried a picture of Rathee shaking hands with Mahal.

According to a Delhi Police officer, Sangwan and Mahal – both residents of Najafgarh – have been part of a feud since 2015 when Mahal and his men allegedly killed Sangwan's brother-in-law Sunil alias 'Doctor'.

On instructions from his elder brother Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who is currently in Tihar jail, to take revenge, Sangwan formed a team of his associates and killed Nafe Singh alias ‘Mantri', who was a close associate of Mahal, the officer said. Jyoti Prakash is the other half of the infamous Kapil-Jyoti Baba gang.

Jyoti Prakash is also facing over a dozen cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and illegal arms, the officer said.

Both brothers have close associations with liquor barons in Rajasthan and Gujarat, he said.

In 2017, Sangwan also gunned down Mahal's father Shri Krishna in his house in Nazafgarh.

According to Sangwan's dossier, his crime graph began with the first case of extortion registered against him in Delhi's Chhawla area in September 2014. He was booked for an attempt to murder in Chhawla in November 2014 and in the same month, he was found to be involved in a robbery in Haryana's Jind.

Sangwan is also known to be short-tempered and trigger-happy, a police officer said. Between 2014 and 2016, he was allegedly involved in at least 12 crimes in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

