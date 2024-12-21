Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) As part of the Centre's plan to restore the glory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and transform it into a hub for international flights, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Saturday announced that 100 flights will soon operate from the airport daily.

Inaugurating the airport's centenary celebrations, he recalled that the city once had direct flights to London and Paris.

"Currently, there are 15 international and 49 domestic flights from Kolkata. We are determined to significantly increase both international and domestic flights in the near future. Our goal is to make Kolkata one of the busiest airports in the country, handling over 100 flights daily in both sectors," he said.

The minister said the number of aircraft using the airport daily has increased from 264 to 400, thanks to the Centre's efforts and support from the state.

He added that there's a plan to increase the annual passenger footfall at the airport from 2.6 million to over 4 million.

"To achieve this, we plan to introduce a new terminal at the airport by November 2025," he added.

The minister, who was accompanied by MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, launched a commemorative coin and a coffee table book on the occasion. He also announced the introduction of a pocket-friendly 'Uran Café,' which will be run on a trial basis, marking the first such initiative in the country.

TMC MP and chairman of the airport advisory committee, Sougata Roy, urged the ministers to introduce more international flights from the city and improve the infrastructure of other airports in the state, such as Andal, Coochbehar, and Bagdogra.

"We are committed to improving airport infrastructure in Bengal, which will drive economic growth and turn airports into hubs of economic activities," the minister said.

He also mentioned that the Centre is working to enhance the infrastructure at Bagdogra airport near Siliguri, given its strategic location.

