In a strong reaction to the stampede during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 at a theatre in Hyderabad, the Telangana government on Saturday (December 21) announced that it has decided not to allow visits of the actors to theatres and benefit shows ahead of the release of movies. Making the announcement in the Assembly, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, however, said the government will continue to extend special incentives for the promotion of the film industry. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ To Arrive on OTT in January 2025? Makers of Allu Arjun Starrer Hint at the Telugu Film’s Digital Streaming Date – View Statement.

He also declared that the government will not increase the rates of cinema tickets. The state government has been allowing an increase in the rates for big-budget movies featuring top stars. It also permitted an increase in the rates for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The minister’s announcement came after a statement by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre, which claimed the life of a woman and injured her son.

The minister said that actor Allu Arjun did not fulfil his commitment to pay INR 25 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. Venkat Reddy announced that he would pay INR 25 lakh to the family from the Prateek Foundation. He later visited KIMS Hospital, where eight-year-old Sri Teja is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque of INR 25 lakh to his father Bhaskar.

He said the government would continue to bear expenditure for the treatment of Sri Tej, who remained in a critical condition. He assured the family that the government would do everything possible to save the boy’s life. The Cinematography Minister said the film’s hero or any other member of the film unit did not meet the family or visit the injured child. ‘Pushpa 2’ Pushed Out of Theatres in North India? Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Star Status Under Threat; Here’s What We Know.

He also assured the Assembly that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in future. After visiting the hospital, the minister said that the government would look into requests for enhancing cinema ticket prices and take a decision on a case-to-case basis. Earlier, speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister came down heavily on actor Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre despite the denial of police permission and also conducting a ‘roadshow’ while arriving at the theatre. He claimed that Allu Arjun left the theatre only after a Deputy Commissioner of Police threatened to arrest him.

The Chief Minister said the actor also conducted a ‘roadshow’ by waving at people while leaving the theatre after the stampede. He lashed out at the film personalities who made a beeline to Allu Arjun’s house after his release from jail but none of them met the family of the deceased or called on the injured boy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).