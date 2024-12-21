Chandigarh, December 21: Some people are feared trapped after a multistorey building collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said. The district authorities have launched a rescue operation. Two excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation. A fire brigade team is also present. Multi-storey Building Collapses in Punjab's Mohali

#WATCH | A multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali. Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/Q0Lv30Ex3d — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

Deeply pained to know about the tragic building collapse in Mohali. Praying for the safety of those affected and swift rescue efforts. Let’s all support the authorities in their relief operations 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Sd3SCZjUW3 — Satnam Singh Sandhu (@satnamsandhuchd) December 21, 2024

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed. It was not immediately known what triggered the collapse. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

