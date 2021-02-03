Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Kolkata Police has arrested three persons and seized arms and ammunition seized from their possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the three persons from Rajarhat's Chowmatha area on Tuesday night, he said.

One 7 mm pistol, three bullets, one magazine and one scooter have been seized from their possession, the officer said.

"We got to know about these three after grilling the trio who were arrested last Saturday. These arrested three are involved in both arms smuggling and dealing with them. We are grilling them. Hopefully, more persons involved with them will soon be nabbed," he added.

On Saturday Kolkata Police arrested three persons including one woman from Babughat area of the city and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

