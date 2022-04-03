Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two miscreants for possessing firearms and ammunition, said police.

The North Bidhan Nagar Police arrested two youth during patrolling at late night on Saturday . The police said that the suspects were found walking suspiciously near Baishakhi Foot Bridge.

Also Read | ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1625 Jr Technician posts at ecil.co.in; Check Details Here.

During interrogation, the police recovered firearms and one round of ammunition from their possession. Later, the arrest was made under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, the two arrested have been identified as Naresh Das and Arun Mandal.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Handicap Girl.

Police found that multiple cases were registered against them in many other police stations. They were found involved in any illegal activities.

The police are slated to produce the two accused in the Bidhannagar court on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)