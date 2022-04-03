Mumbai, April 3: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the post of Junior Technician in several departments. As per the latest notification, recruitment is being held for 1625 Apprentice posts.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in. Candidates can read the official ECIL Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till April 11, 2022, up to 2.00 pm. Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC Eastern Railway Invites Application for Over 3000 Apprentice Posts at rrcer.com; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For ECIL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in

Click on 'E-Recruitment' under the 'Careers' section

Search for the desired post

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For ECIL Recruitment 2022:

Candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter.

One year of Apprenticeship (NAC issued by the Ministry of Skill Development) is mandatory.

Age Limit For ECIL Recruitment 2022:

The applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years as of March 31, 2022.

The upper age limit is relaxed for 5 years for SC/ST candidates

The upper age limit is relaxed for 3 years for OBC candidates

The upper age limit is relaxed for 10 years for PwD candidates.

Candidates must note that the ECIL Recruitment 2022 is being held for Electronics Mechanic 814, Electrician 184, and Fitter 627 posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of ECIL for more information and updates.

