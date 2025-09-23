Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): The festive fervour in Kolkata is once again marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration.

The Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja pandal has adopted the theme "Artificial Intelligence: A Blessing or a Curse?", showcasing a science and technology-inspired visual narrative. A giant Transformer figure greets visitors at the entry gate, symbolising machine intelligence and automation.

Inside the pandal, installations such as multiplexer circuits illustrate how AI integrates multiple signals to make decisions. Rows of diodes, breadboards, and server racks reflect the hardware backbone of modern technology. At the centre stands a high vacuum tower, representing futuristic AI power. Amidst this advanced setup, the idol of Maa Durga is placed prominently, signifying that divinity remains at the core, even in an increasingly mechanised world.

At Dumdum Park Bharat Chakra, the theme titled "The Aura" delves into the subtle yet powerful energy field that is believed to surround the Goddess. The concept attempts to depict how this invisible force is both spiritual and protective, resonating with the unseen energy in every individual.

In contrast, the Golaghata Sammilani Durga Puja takes an intensely emotional turn by portraying the trauma experienced by children of divorced parents. The theme highlights how, while divorce may offer adults freedom, it often leaves children grappling with emotional turmoil and social judgment.

Sanchita Chakraborty, a Club member of the Pabdal, highlighted the struggle of a child after the parents' divorce and said, "Divorce has now become a kind of social disease. It doesn't take as much time to break a relationship as it does to build one. Nowadays, Breakup has become a trending word on everyone's lips. Divorce between husband and wife may be legal, but before parents take that step, they must consider the future generation. Two individuals may win in their own lives, but it is the innocent child who ends up losing. The relationship may break, but it becomes a failure for the new generation. The child suffers from uncertainty, legal pressure, fear of losing their family, and social criticism, all of which emotionally damage the young mind. Shouldn't parents think at least once before taking such a serious decision?"

Another crowd-puller this year is the Gouri Beria Sarbojanin Durgotsab pandal, which stands out for being constructed with over 60,000 bricks in a terracotta-inspired style. The theme, titled "Soil," draws attention to the foundational role of earth and motherland in human existence, and the growing threats posed to both.

Artist Nikhil Mistri, who is the artist of the Gouri Beria Sarbojanin Durgotsab pandal, said, "Soil, it is not just an element, but the fundamental essence of the soul and one of the five vital elements of the human body according to physical philosophy. In our lives, soil is not only a foundation - it forms the basis of our homes, farms, gardens, colours, daily necessities, rituals, and religious practices. From birth to death, our existence is deeply dependent on soil."

He further added, "Today, this soil is under threat - not only the physical earth, but also every motherland across the globe. Powerful nations are indulging in a game of dominance over weaker ones, driven by greed and lust for control. Humanity seems to be marching toward a path of destruction. In this context, as we step into our 92nd year, we wish to convey a message.

"If every nation becomes empathetic toward others, if humans stand by one another, then every motherland and its soil will remain protected. And on that protected soil, golden harvests will flourish - ushering in peace, prosperity, and a renewed chapter of humanity," artist Nikhil Mistri added.

This year, Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals are blending social commentary with cultural expression, drawing massive crowds eager to witness these unique interpretations of faith, technology, nature, and human emotion. (ANI)

