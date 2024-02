New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' on Friday initiated consultations with state election commissions, mandated to hold local bodies' elections, to seek their views on simultaneous polls.

Set up in September last, the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is mandated to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Thousands Attend Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Funeral in Borivali (See Pics and Video).

An official statement said the committee met Madhukar Gupta, State Election Commissioner of Rajasthan, Sanjay Shrivastava, the former State Election Commissioner Delhi and Chandigarh, and Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana.

The Election Commission is mandated to hold presidential, vice presidential, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state assembly and state legislative council polls.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russia President Seen Holding Down ‘Shaking’ Leg in Tucker Carlson Interview Amid Ill-Health Rumours.

The state election commissions of respective states are separate bodies under the Constitution and hold elections to local bodies, called the third tier of democracy.

Committee's new secretary Rajiv Mani, who is also Legislative Secretary in the law ministry, was also present during the consultations.

Earlier, being the law secretary, Niten Chandra was the panel's secretary. He was recently shifted out of the law ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)