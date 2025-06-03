Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) attended Telangana State Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee Celebrations organised in the United States.

KTR was the chief guest of the event organised at Dr Pepper Arena in Dallas, USA.

The event witnessed a huge turnout of Telangana NRIs along with BRS party leaders, MLAs, former ministers, former MLAs, and other public representatives.

In a social media post on X, KTR expressed gratitude to the people who attended the event, admiring their love, warmth, and passion for the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations.

KTR wrote, "Thank you, #Dallaspuram! You truly went above and beyond. The love, warmth, and passion you showed at the Telangana Formation Day & BRS Silver Jubilee Celebrations last evening were simply phenomenal. I'm sure our "Jai Telangana" slogans reverberated back home!"

https://x.com/KTRBRS/status/1929633681087320430

Addressing the gathering, KTR expressed confidence for the next elections in Telangana, saying that the party will return to power in the state, and his father, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), will be the Chief Minister again.

Speaking at the occasion of Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations, he also highlighted the achievements under the leadership of KCR.

KTR hailed Telangana as the most successful startup state in independent India's history, emphasising that no other state in the country has achieved such remarkable progress in just a decade.

The press statement from the BRS reads, "Quoting the timeless adage, "Janani Janmabhoomischa Swargadapi Gariyasi" (Mother and motherland are greater than heaven), KTR began his address, urging NRIs to excel in their fields abroad while also giving back to their motherland. He called on them to invest in Telangana, stating that the state's journey proves nothing is impossible with determination, resolve, and sincerity. Amid applause from NRIs who gathered from various U.S. states, KTR vividly recounted the 14-year relentless struggle led by KCR, the architect of the Telangana movement, which turned the state into India's number one in just 10 years." (ANI)

