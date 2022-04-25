Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the facility of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals in Hyderabad, a Switzerland-headquartered global biopharmaceutical group, and said that the company will focus on "developing and manufacturing urology products".

The facility is established with a total investment of about 30 Million EUROs and total employment of around 110 people.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, speciality biopharmaceutical group, Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, which deals in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in speciality areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth.

Addressing the occasion, the state Minister said, "We are extremely happy to welcome Ferring Pharmaceuticals to the vibrant ecosystem of Hyderabad and Genome Valley. While the company has about 12 R&D centres and 13 manufacturing sites across the Globe, I have been told that this facility is truly state of the art with unique capabilities in formulation development, packaging development and analytical development."

KTR congratulated the team of the company on the occasion.

"I congratulate the entire team of Ferring on this occasion. I am happy to note that the company, which is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, will focus on developing and manufacturing urology products," he said.

Talking about the company and its mission, Vice President of Strategic Projects and Engineering of the company, Francois Hosotte said that Ferring Pharmaceuticals is bent on building healthy lives for the people.

"Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, speciality biopharmaceutical company. Everything we do is founded on our mission to build healthy families and help people live better lives. In pursuit of our mission to become a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in speciality areas within gastroenterology and urology we have invested 18 per cent of our 2B euros revenue in R&D," he said.

"Driven by our entrepreneurial spirit and enabled by a decentralised organisational setup, Ferring harnesses its world-class competencies in science and business with other innovative technologies to create solutions for patients and doctors. This campus is a living embodiment of our mission and these goals," the Vice President added.

Managing Director of the company, Anindya Ghosh expressed gratitude to the state government for its "transparency and supportive nature".

"It has been an excellent experience working with all the government agencies and would like to thank the government all for your transparency and supportive nature. I have to specially mention about the TS iPass portal - in every sense, it is a 'single' window approach that makes things very easy and transparent for Industries," Ghosh said.

The site in Hyderabad is an integrated facility with R&D and manufacturing capability. The R&D capability includes formulation development, packaging development and analytical development. The manufacturing facility is mainly designed for oral solid dosage form.

Francois Hosotte, Vice President, Strategic Projects & Engineering, Anindya Ghosh, Managing Director and Site Head, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, (IT, E&C), Telangana government, EV Narsimha Reddy, VC and MD, TSIIC, Shakthi Nagappan, Director (LS), government of Telangana, were present during the event. (ANI)

