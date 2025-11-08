Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border.

During the operation, several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were arrested under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda distribution, and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids.

Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold peace and security in the district, stating that operations against the terror support network will continue to ensure its complete dismantling.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru, in an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the operation is still ongoing, according to the latest reports, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area. (ANI)

