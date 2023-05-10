New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A labourer died after a wall collapsed on him during construction work in South Delhi's Defence Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anwar, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, who was presently residing at Malviya Nagar, they said.

Defence Colony police station received information about the incident that took place on Tuesday from AIIMS Trauma Centre. The doctor alleged that a wall had fallen over the patient and he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the wall collapsed on him while he was digging in the Defence Colony area, they said, adding that initially he was taken to Moolchand Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre

As per the medico-legal case (MLC), a case under Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is going on, police added.

