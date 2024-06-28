New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): After heavy rain lashed the national capital creating traffic snarls and roadblocks, a few labourers were trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in the Vasant Vihar area.

Preliminary reports indicated that the collapse was worsened by the heavy rainfall, which also resulted in two trees falling into the basement pit where temporary huts for labourers were situated.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but it is reported that Labour Dayaram and two other individuals were suspected to be trapped in the mud and debris.

Rescue operations led by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the fire department are currently underway, with teams mobilized to take out any individuals trapped under the debris.

Earlier today, a portion of a canopy at a departure terminal at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi.

The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday.

All flight operations from Terminal 1 are suspended till further notice, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official statement.

"Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi Airport Terminal 1. As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," read the statement from the ministry.

Various regions of Delhi-NCR were spotted by intense waterlogging issues. Visuals show that the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 are engulfed in water logging.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.

Weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h. (ANI)

