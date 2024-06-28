Parents of students at Sindhi High School in Hebbal, Bengaluru, have raised concerns regarding a textbook chapter featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, as reported by Deccan Herald. Allegedly dissatisfied with the school administration's response, the parents escalated the matter to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Schools Association due to perceived inaction and insufficient attention to their grievances. Tamannaah Bhatia's Creepy Smile While Getting Beaten Up in Aranmanai 4 Amuses Netizens; Check Out The Viral Scene! (Watch Video).

As per reports, the school includes a textbook for Class 7 that explores the history and cultural contributions of the Sindhi community. One chapter titled "Life after Partition: Migration, Community and Unrest in Sindh, 1947 to 1962" aims to educate students about the experiences of Sindhis as a linguistic minority. The chapter reportedly highlights prominent figures from the Sindhi community, including actor Ranveer Singh, as examples of successful individuals. However, parents have expressed concerns specifically regarding the inclusion of actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the chapter's content.

Reportedly, parents stated, "We have no objection to children being introduced to a different culture," emphasizing their complaint filed with the commission and association. Another parent added, "Our objection pertains to a chapter on an actor, which we deem unsuitable for Class 7 students."

Some parents have accused the school management of pressuring their children by threatening to withhold promotion certificates if objections were raised. D Shashi Kumar, the general secretary of the association, emphasised that any additional content must receive approval from the relevant authorities affiliated with the school. He advised parents to address their concerns directly with the school administration.

