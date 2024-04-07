Kargil (Ladakh) [India], April 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on Saturday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:55 pm at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 22:55:29 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 76.77, Depth: 10 km, Region: Kargil, Ladakh," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.

Earlier on February 25, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck Ladakh, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:48 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 25-02-2024, 11:48:00 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

