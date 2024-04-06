Ahmedabad, April 6: In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a man who went to eat at a restaurant in the city and ordered a vegetarian dish was allegedly served non-vegetarian food. The man, identified as Gaurang Raval, a resident of Shela, has now sued the restaurant for selling Rs 30.50 lakh in compensation for serving him non-vegetarian food instead of vegetarian food.

In his complaint, Raval said that making him eat non-vegetarian food was against his religious beliefs as he belonged to the Brahmin community, reports Times of India. The alleged incident occurred on March 7 when Raval visited Cube Lounge restaurant in Club O7 with his sister and brother-in-law. The trio ordered Veg Makhanwala and other dishes. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Bites Off Wife’s Finger During Domestic Dispute in Sardarnagar After Accusing Her of Having an Affair.

However, when the food arrived, it did not appear to be a vegetarian dish. However, the chef assured Raval that it was a vegetarian dish and insisted they taste and review it. When they ate the dish, it was Murg Makhanwala, a chicken dish. After this, the chef admitted the mistake, and the restaurant's management also tendered a written apology.

On Thursday, April 4, Raval approached the Ahmedabad (Rural) Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and filed a suit. In his plea, Raval alleged that his complaint was taken very lightly. He also said that the restaurant offered them a free lunch. His plea also stated the sister started vomiting after reaching home and fell sick. Since then, his relationship with them has been strained. Ahmedabad Shocker: Doctor Found Dead on Crime Branch Campus, Police Suspect Romantic Relationship With Inspector.

In his suit, Raval sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for causing mental agony and distress by serving him non-vegetarian food. Besides, he also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for violating his constitutional and legal rights as the restaurant made him eat food that his religion prohibits. Raval also sought Rs 50,000 compensation as litigation costs.

