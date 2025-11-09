Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said Ladakh is rapidly emerging as a "symbol of innovation and self-reliance", reflecting the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He said while inaugurating 'Enterprising Ladakh' at EJM College, Leh, on the occasion of National Entrepreneurship Day, calling it a milestone in the Union Territory's journey towards self-reliance and innovation.

"The collective efforts of the people, backed by progressive governance and community-driven innovation, are transforming the region into a model of resilience and creativity for the nation," he said, addressing the gathering.

The Enterprising Ladakh initiative, a flagship project of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, UT Ladakh. The Lt Governor inaugurated the product wall and exhibition showcasing innovations by budding entrepreneurs and released the Enterprising Ladakh Report and Catalogue.

Expressing satisfaction that EDII launched the nationwide Entrepreneurship Fortnight from Ladakh, Gupta said this underlines the region's emergence as a centre of innovation, employment generation, and self-reliance in the Himalayas.

Speaking on Ladakh's journey "from challenges to opportunities", he said, "Despite harsh terrain and long winters, Ladakh has carved its identity in solar energy, cold-climate agriculture, eco-tourism, handicrafts, wool products, and organic farming. Now is the time to integrate these strengths with a strong culture of entrepreneurship to ensure sustainable growth."

Praising the collaboration between the government and academia, the Lt Governor commended EDII Director General Dr Sunil Shukla and his team for inspiring innovation among youth. He also appreciated Chief Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal and Secretary (Higher Education) Ms Bhanu Prabha for ensuring the initiative's success at the grassroots level.

Welcoming the implementation of the RAMP scheme in Ladakh, Gupta said it would "provide capital, training, and market access to youth and women entrepreneurs, enabling Ladakh to scale new heights of self-reliance."

He emphasised that entrepreneurship is about transforming ideas into opportunities. "It is the spirit of self-reliance - it generates jobs, strengthens local economies, and drives social change," he said.

Lauding Ladakhi youth for shifting from job-seeking to job-creating, he added that their ability to turn local traditions and resources into modern enterprises is a sign of Ladakh's growing entrepreneurial spirit.

Highlighting the importance of education, the Lt Governor said, "Entrepreneurship learning must go beyond textbooks and nurture innovation and risk-taking." He urged colleges and technical institutes to establish Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cells to convert ideas into viable enterprises.

Commending women entrepreneurs, Gupta called them "the true engines of development," noting their growing role in handicrafts, food processing, eco-tourism, and digital services. "When one woman progresses, an entire community moves forward," he said, reaffirming the Administration's commitment to empower women through training, funding, and marketing support.

Outlining the Administration's roadmap, the Lieutenant Governor said the government will focus on strengthening local supply chains, promoting sustainable enterprises, expanding digital connectivity, enhancing support for small industries, and recognising outstanding entrepreneurs as role models.

Addressing the youth, he urged, "Do not wait for opportunities - create them. Your ideas and energy are your true capital."

He concluded by saying, "Together, let us build a Ladakh that leads in innovation, embodies self-reliance, and contributes to India's growth story."

The Lt Governor also interacted with young entrepreneurs at the exhibition, appreciating their ventures in handicrafts, handloom, and horticulture.

Administrative Secretary Bhanu Prabha said that around 1,500 students have been oriented in enterprise development, MSME setup, banking, and marketing under the Enterprising Ladakh initiative, expecting a surge in MSME registrations this year.

Administrative Secretary Rudra Goud PT highlighted the initiative's role in nurturing entrepreneurial skills and urged students to balance academics with startup ambitions.

Earlier, EDII Director General Dr Sunil Shukla lauded the nationwide entrepreneurship revolution driven by the Prime Minister and praised Ladakh's proactive youth. The vote of thanks was delivered by Amit Kumar Dwivedi, Regional Director (Northern Region), EDII Ahmedabad. (ANI)

