Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Ladakh Face-off: Delhi BJP Leaders Take out Candlelight March to Pay Homage to Soldiers

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 09:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ladakh Face-off: Delhi BJP Leaders Take out Candlelight March to Pay Homage to Soldiers

New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders took out a candlelight march at India Gate on Wednesday evening to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The march was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Also Read | S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip & Samuel Jendai Resign as BJP MLAs in Manipur, Join Congress: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

He said India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to give a "befitting reply" to every attack on the sovereignty of the country.

"The country will be indebted for life to the jawans who were martyred for their supreme sacrifice for the motherland," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, vice president Rajiv Babbar, state Yuva Morcha president  Sunil Yadav, Poorvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh, OBC Morcha president  Gaurav Khari and others took part in the candle light march.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement