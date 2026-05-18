India News | Ladakh LG Reconstitutes Police Recruitment Board; Biometrics, CCTV Mandated for Exams

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has accorded sanction to the reconstitution of the Ladakh Police (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Board to strengthen transparent, fair and efficient recruitment processes in the Ladakh Police.

According to an official release, the reconstitution of the Board has been approved following a proposal received from the Police Headquarters in Ladakh, in view of administrative changes and the unavailability of certain members of the earlier board. As a result, Police Headquarters proposed the constitution of a fresh recruitment board to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of recruitment examinations in the Ladakh Police.

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The Board is responsible for conducting recruitment examinations for all notified Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts, including Sub-Inspector (Level-6C), and Group 'C' posts, including Constable (Level-02) cadre and Follower Level-SL-2 posts of Ladakh Police.

LG Saxena stated that the reconstitution of the Recruitment Board reflects the commitment of the UT Administration towards ensuring fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment opportunities for the youth of Ladakh.

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"The administration is committed to providing every youth of Ladakh with equal and transparent opportunities in public service. A credible and professionally managed recruitment system would further strengthen the confidence of aspiring candidates and create greater employment opportunities for the local youth," Saxena said.

The newly reconstituted Ladakh Police (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Board shall comprise Koshal Kumar Sharma, DIG, Leh-Kargil Range, as Chairman; Vikas Kumar, SSP Traffic Ladakh, as Member Secretary; along with Fulzele Piyush Nirakar, SP Security; Raam R, SP District Leh; Nitin Yadav, SP District Kargil; Padma Dorjey, DySP DAR Leh; and Anayatullah, DySP Headquarters Kargil, as members of the Board.

The Board has been entrusted with the task of ensuring a fair, transparent, technology-enabled and merit-based recruitment process through the Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP).

The release further stated that the board has been mandated to use biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, digital attendance systems, online applications and other technological safeguards approved by the board to maintain integrity and credibility in the recruitment process. (ANI)

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