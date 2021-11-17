Leh, Nov 17 (PTI) Ladakh has recorded 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 21,229, officials said on Wednesday.

The active cases in the union territory as of now stand at 197 -- 192 in Leh district and five in Kargil district, they said.

Ladakh has registered 211 Covid-related deaths -- 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Twenty-seven more patients were cured and discharged from hospital in Leh in the past 24 hours. The total number of cured patients has reached 20,821, they said.

The 24 fresh cases were reported from Leh, the officials said.

No death due to Covid took place in the past 24 hours, they added.

