New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Monday moved an application requesting the court not to conduct a trial on a day-to-day basis in the IRCTC corruption case. They also sought 4 weeks for preparation for cross-examining the prosecution witnesses.

While framing of charges on October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court had listed the matter for day-to-day hearing to record prosecution evidence from Monday.

This case pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister.

The court had framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and others in criminal Conspiracy and sections related to other offences in the IRCTC hotel corruption case.

Special judge (CBI) Vishal Gogne supplied a copy of the application to the CBI if they want to file a reply on the same.

Counsel for the accused Vijay and Vinay Kochar also prayed that the evidence for the prosecution be deferred for any date subsequent to November 17.

"The essence of the submissions is that in view of the short time available between the framing of the charge and the commencement of evidence, the respective counsels would require adequate time to prepare for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses," the court noted in the order of October 27.

It has been further submitted that the order on charge is itself required to be studied in detail for a more effective cross-examination, the court noted.

Senior advocate D P Singh, alongwith Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI and opposed the prayers. He made a prayer that evidence may commence today.

The court said that the court deems it fit that since witnesses from out of Delhi are present today, an effort be made to examine them in chief.

Thereafter, the court recorded the examination of the chief of the Prosecution witness Sudipta Nandi.

The court had framed charges under different sections under cheating, Conspiracy and for the offences of related to corruption.

However, all accused are charged with criminal Conspiracy.

The court had said that there is sufficient ground to frame charges against all 14 accused persons.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has pleaded not guilty, and he said he will face the trial.

Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav are charged with Section 420, 120 B of the IPC for the offence of cheating and Conspiracy. They denied the charge and said they will face the trial.

This case pertains to allegations of corruption in allotment of maintenance work of IRCTC hotel tenders during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav during 2004-2009.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was transferred to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar.

The CBI had alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI had filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon. A charge sheet was filed in April 2018.

CBI had invoked section 120B read with 420 of IPC, section 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

