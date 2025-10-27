New Delhi, October 27: President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President’s Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun. The President prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens, an official said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena met the President and greeted her on the occasion of Chhath, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers and visited several ghats to greet devotees.

In a post on X, LG Saxena said, “Today, I had a courtesy meeting with the Honourable President and conveyed Diwali and Chhath Mahaparv greetings to her. As always, her company was extremely inspiring.” At a separate event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered Chhath prayers.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performed ‘Sandhya Arghya’

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performed 'sandhya arghya' as part of the Chhath Puja celebrations at a ghat in Sonia Vihar. pic.twitter.com/JAGpWLFwey — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। आज सोनिया विहार में यमुना तट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करते हुए यही कामना की है कि हर दिल्लीवासी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और उन्नति का प्रकाश सदा बना रहे। यह पर्व केवल आस्था का नहीं, बल्कि उस अनुशासन, श्रद्धा और… pic.twitter.com/ROjwEs2ov6 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 27, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers on Chhath Puja

President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President’s Estate where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun. The President prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/RwktBsPKXv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 27, 2025

In a message on X, CM Gupta said, “Warm greetings to all of you on the evening ‘Arghya’ of the great festival of Chhath. Today, while offering Arghya to the setting sun on the banks of the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar, the same wish has been made that the light of happiness, prosperity, and progress may always remain in the life of every Delhiite.”

She said, “This festival is not just about faith, but a celebration of that discipline, devotion, and folk culture which has made Delhi a symbol of unity in diversity and modernity in tradition.”

The Chief Minister said, “Today, Delhi's soil, ghats, and Yamuna are all illuminated in the devotion of Chhath. May Delhi always remain clean, safe, and prosperous by the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya, may the flame of faith be kindled in every home and the light of new hope be ignited in every heart.”

Earlier, CM Gupta visited Chhath Park in Mangolpuri, where she participated in worship with Chhath devotees and sought blessings from Chhath Maiya. She was accompanied by MP Yogendra Chandolia, MLA Rajkumar Chauhan, State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister then proceeded to Sonia Vihar Pushta on the Yamuna bank. There, she participated in the Chhath festival, which was held from Pushta to the Sports Complex, Ram Ghat, and Shyam Ghat by taking a boat. In the final leg, the Chief Minister proceeded to Vasudev Ghat on the Yamuna River at Kashmiri Gate to pay obeisance to the setting Sun. She celebrated Chhath with devotees and their families.

A grand cultural programme was also organised at Vasudev Ghat, featuring traditional folk songs, dances, and various cultural performances. The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government has made special preparations this year. Model Chhath ghats have been constructed at 17 points along the Yamuna River, from Palla to Kalindi Kunj.

All arrangements at these ghats, including tents, lighting, sanitation, drinking water, toilets, and medical assistance, have been ensured by the Delhi Government. The CM stated that the Delhi Government is fully committed to making this sacred festival a safe, clean, and dignified experience for the devotees. MP Manoj Tiwari, Development and Tourism Minister of the Delhi Government, Kapil Mishra and other dignitaries were present in these programmes.

