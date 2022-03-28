New Delhi/Raipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Chhattisgarh Revenue Secretary Neelam Namdev Ekka in connection with a land grabbing case linked to a firm of the Dainik Bhaskar Group in Janjagir-Champa district.

Officials in the Chhattisgarh government did not respond to media queries on the issue.

On March 11, the NCST had issued summons to Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh State Development Corporation Arun Prasad and the revenue secretary, asking them to appear before it on March 24 in connection with the case.

"Prasad appeared before the panel and presented his side. However, Ekka remained absent, following which an arrest warrant has been issued against him," an official said.

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Janjagir-Champa have already deposed before the commission.

Earlier, the commission had received complaints about illegal purchase and sale of tribal land by DB Power Limited of the Dainik Bhaskar Group.

The complainants alleged that DB Power Limited bought land from tribals on the pretext of setting up a power plant in Janjagir-Champa district.

The firm allegedly employed a local agent who bought land from tribals and then sold it to DB Power at throwaway prices, officials said.

Under Article 338A of the Constitution, the NCST has powers of a civil court and can issue an arrest warrant against the person concerned in case of non-execution of its summons.

