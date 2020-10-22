Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) Six Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indian territorial waters, the maritime agency said on Thursday.

It has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast Guard said. "@IndiaCoastGuard has apprehended one Sri Lankan fishing boat with 6 crew, who were illegally fishing in Indian waters and are being brought to Karaikal harbour for investigation by security agencies," the Defence PRO Chennai said in a tweet. PTI VGN

Also Read | Delhi Government to Provide Advance Special Festival Package to Its Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)