Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Underprivileged patients in South Kashmir's Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme is especially meant for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and aims to benefit as many as 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr Iqbal Ahmad said, "We have been instructed that all facilities should be given to the patients free of cost, under this scheme."

"Around 30 to 40 patients are availing benefits from this scheme in different hospitals in Anantnag," he added.

The scheme is being operated in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), and all 21 lakh families living in Jammu and Kashmir will get the same benefit after the SEHAT scheme.

Another benefit of this scheme is that treatment is not limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir. But can be availed in hospitals across the country who are empanelled under this scheme. Medicines including life-saving drugs are being provided to patients free of cost.

At the district hospital and Medical college of Anantnag, patients are receiving all medical facilities. A beneficiary of the scheme, Feroza Akhtar said, "I have been coming here for dialysis since 2018. I am getting this medical facility free of cost. Other patients are also availing similar benefits."

Another beneficiary, Ghulam Hassan lauded the Centre for launching the scheme. (ANI)

