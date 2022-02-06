Mumbai, February 6: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital here, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said. "She is no more. She died in the morning," Usha Mangeshkar, the singer's younger sister, told PTI.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)