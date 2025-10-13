Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu Bhattacharjee has moved the Delhi High Court (HC), seeking protection of his personality or publicity rights, as per Live Law. It includes unauthorised use of his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, mannerism and manner of singing, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness, and signature. The Aashiqui singer has also sought protection against unauthorised or unlicensed use and commercial exploitation by third parties, which is likely to create confusion or deception and dilution among the public, reports PTI. The case will be heard on Monday, October 12. In another landmark ruling earlier, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, restraining certain Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorised use of her voice, image, and likeness. Fact Check: Is Asha Bhosle Dead or Alive? Legendary Indian Playback Singer's Death News Goes Viral, Son Anand Bhosle Refutes Rumours of Her Death.

Both cases are similar to the ones filed by Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan against the use of AI and deepfake online using their voice and images. The Bollywood AI cases have set an important legal precedent in India for celebrity personality rights, AI voice cloning, and the responsibilities of digital media and intermediaries. Asha Bhosle, a 90-year-old music icon, had approached the court after discovering that her identity was being misused across digital platforms. Let’s know more about the Asha Bhosle AI case. Delhi High Court Protects Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Unauthorised AI Content, Deepfakes and Commercial Exploitation, Restrains Websites and Platforms From Misusing Superstar’s Identity.

Bombay High Court Grants Ad-interim Protection to Asha Bhosle Against AI Misuse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts)

How AI Misused Asha Bhosle’s Voice and Image

AI companies had developed tools capable of cloning her voice, enabling users to generate new songs in her distinctive style—even for tracks she never performed. These AI-generated recordings were then uploaded to platforms such as YouTube, misleading audiences and profiting off her name. In addition to AI misuse, unauthorised merchandise featuring Bhosle’s image was being sold on Amazon and Flipkart. The illegal products included posters, caricatures, and apparel bearing her likeness, none of which had her consent or approval. Asha Bhosle argued that these actions violated her personality rights, which include the right to control the commercial use of her identity, as well as her moral rights under Section 38-B of the Copyright Act, 1957. The veteran singer stated that her artistic legacy, built over seven decades, was being exploited for profit, causing reputational and emotional harm. ‘Protect the Legend’s Name’: Asha Bhosle’s Team Alerts Fans About Singer’s Fake TikTok Account, Requests Them To Report It.

Bombay HC Recognises Voice and Image as Legal Identity

The Bombay High Court, in its interim order, observed that Asha Bhosle had established a strong prima facie case. It ruled that a celebrity’s voice, name, likeness, and persona are legally protectable and that unauthorised use, particularly by AI tools and commercial entities, constitutes infringement. The Court held that AI voice cloning without consent not only breaches intellectual property rights but also undermines an artiste’s control over their legacy and public image. The HC further emphasised that e-commerce platforms and digital intermediaries like YouTube cannot remain passive when notified of such violations.

"Making AI tools available to enable the conversion of any voice into that of a celebrity without his/ her permission would constitute a violation of the celebrity’s personality rights. Such tools facilitate the unauthorized appropriation and manipulation of a celebrity’s voice, which is a key component of their personal identity and public persona," observed the HC, per Bar and Bench.

Bombay High Court Ruling in Asha Bhosle AI Case

AI companies and merchandise sellers restrained from using Asha Bhosle’s voice, image, or name without her written consent. This includes any use through AI voice models, face-morphing, or generative AI

AI companies and merch sellers were ordered to delete existing infringing content and provide subscriber and seller details, including IP and payment information.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, and Mayak were directed to remove all listings of unauthorized merchandise and act promptly on future complaints.

Search engine Google and its video platform YouTube were ordered to take down specific AI-generated songs impersonating Bhosle and to share details of content uploaders

All defendants were also barred from implying endorsement by Asha Bhosle and were required to surrender infringing materials for destruction.

AI impersonation of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s Voice for ‘Saiyaara’ Song

This ruling comes at a time when Asha Bhosle’s late sister, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s cloned voice is being used to create songs through AI, some of which she has not sung, like the 2025 hit “Saiyaara” title song from the Mohit Suri film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The same song also has an AI version using legendary playback singer, the late Kishore Kumar’s cloned voice.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Live Law, PTI, All India Radio News, Bar and Bench). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 12:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).