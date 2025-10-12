A big social media feud has erupted between internet sensation and Bollywood star kids’ favourite, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and model and Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia. The conflict began after Rajiv called out Orry for making an insensitive and disrespectful joke about singers Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak. Things escalated further after Orry backfired with a personal comment about Rajiv's appearance. Hilarious! Nysa Devgn Joins Orry To Recreate Father Ajay Devgn’s ‘Pehla Tu’ Dance Move, Internet Goes Wild (Watch Video).

The drama between Orry and Rajiv Adatia began after Orry made an offensive joke about Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak, referring to them as "Lata Mangeshwari" and "Falguni Peacock." Taking to Instagram, Rajiv shared a video expressing his shock over Orry’s actions, saying that uneducated people speak like this. In his post, he also apologised to the "Garba Queen" and Lata ji for the irresponsible behaviour of people like Orry. Orry later retaliated by making a personal remark about Rajiv's appearance by commenting under one of his Instagram posts.

In his response, Orry has commented on one of Rajiv's posts, writing, "Why does this mean look like he ate 5 Orry's and then poured a bottle of cheap foundation and fake tan on his face." Rajiv wasn't going to stay silent on this and bashed the internet personality in a strongly worded post. He wrote, "Didn't want to reply to this idiot, but I think he needs a reality check! Firstly, Orry, I feel sorry for you. What have you achieved in life than to put your hand on people's chests and take photos? Do you know the definition of working hard because you won the award for talking shit."

He further added, "You are not even in the mental league of many. You think you are hip and cool with phone cases and shaven chest! My dear, intergrity, morals, values and character makes you a human. All which you dont have. Stop giving yourself so much importance, my dear! Never utter a legend's name dude!" Rajiv said that instead of apologising for his disrespectful remarks on the music icons, Orry chose to personally attack him. Rajiv concluded his note by writing, "Grow up and start acting your age! (By the way the foundation is Charlotte Tillburry)."

A lot of celebrities sided with Rajiv Adatia's opinions and agreed that Orry was extremely disrespectful and hurtful with his words. Munmun Dutta, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nibeditaa Paal backed Rajiv under his posts. However, Uorfi Javed felt that people are getting offended very easily these days. While she didn't defend Orry's remarks, The Traitors winner shared that Orry didn't disrespect them, but just didn't know their names.

Even Falguni Pathak herself commented under Rajiv's post and wrote, "Thank you, Rajiv." Fact Check: Did Orry and Samay Raina Share a Lip Lock in the Internet Sensation’s Latest Instagram Video? Here’s the Truth.

What do you think about Rajiv Aadtia and Orry's recent war of words?

