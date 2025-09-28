Mumbai, September 28: Bollywood stars including Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu paid heartfelt tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. The actors and musician took to social media to honor the iconic “Nightingale of India” and celebrate her enduring contribution to Indian music and cinema. Taking to his X handle, Kumar posted his image with the legendary singer and wrote, Remembering the Nightingale of India on her Birth Anniversary Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar Didi. Your voice continues to inspire and comfort millions even today. On this special day we celebrate your life, your music and the timeless legacy you left behind.”

Jackie posted a throwback video featuring the iconic singer and wrote on X “Always in our hearts #LataMangeshkar ji.” The background of the heartfelt tribute included the iconic “Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai,” honoring Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy. Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary 2025: Hema Malini Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Nightingale of India’, Shares Her and Dharmendra’s Long Association With Legendary Singer (See Post).

Kumar Sanu Pays Tributes To Lata Mangeshkar on Her Birth Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

Madhur Bhandarkar Pays Tributes To Lata Mangeshkar

Remembering Bharat Ratna @lata_mangeshkar Didi on her birthday. Your voice has always touched billions of hearts, & the void you leave is profound. I miss you dearly, Didi. ❤️ 🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/aiYxzEjPbS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2025

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also paid tribute to the legend by sharing his cherished memories. Sharing his videos and photos with Lata Mangeshkar, the director wrote, “Remembering Bharat Ratna @lata_mangeshkar Didi on her birthday. Your voice has always touched billions of hearts, & the void you leave is profound. I miss you dearly, Didi. #LataMangeshkar.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini also paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. Sharing a beautiful fan-made collage on Instagram, she reflected on her and Dharmendra’s long-standing bond with the “Nightingale of India.” Hema also acknowledged the innumerable contributions the iconic singer made to her career and to the world of music. Lata Mageshkar 96th Birth Anniversary: Padmini Kolhapure Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Nightingale of India’ by Singing ‘Rahen Na Rahen’, Says ‘Her Songs Are Forever Etched in Our Hearts’ (Watch Video).

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar had an extraordinary career that spanned over eight decades, singing for more than 2,000 films across numerous Indian languages.

