New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The law of the land should be abided by everyone, said new Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday while commenting on the Centre's stand-off with Twitter.

Vaishnaw, who took oath as Union Minister on Wednesday, took charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology as well as the Railway Minister earlier this morning.

"I want to thank PM Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the country. I will do my best."

"The law of the land should be abided by everyone," he said.

For the past several months, Twitter has been involved in a stand-off with the Indian government over the new amendments in the country's new Information Technology laws with the micro-blogging platform losing its intermediary status and becoming liable for user-generated content.

Earlier in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Central government informed that Twitter Inc has failed to fully comply with the IT Rules 2021 in spite of the three months time granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs). The deadline for complying with the new rules was May 26, 2021.

The Government of India has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 from various High Courts to the top court.

India's recently enforced law, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021, came to regulate the functioning of online media portals and publishers, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter - rendering their services as 'intermediaries' - and as well as over-the-top (OTT platforms).

According to amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker and appoint grievance redressal officers based in the country to deal with online content flagged by authorities and courts and assist in investigations. (ANI)

