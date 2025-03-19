Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Lawyers in Lucknow have decided to end their three-day strike and resume work from Thursday, following police action against five officers allegedly involved in a recent clash with advocates.

The decision was announced by 12 bar associations on Wednesday.

The confrontation between police and lawyers occurred on Holi at Vibhuti Khand police station after an argument escalated. Lawyers alleged that police misbehaved with them and even assaulted some advocates.

Following the incident, lawyers filed a complaint against 10 police personnel, but in retaliation, police registered a case against 150 lawyers.

Outraged by this move, the Oudh Bar Association called for a strike starting March 18, demanding strict action against the police officers involved and the withdrawal of cases against lawyers.

Ramesh Tiwari, the president of the Lucknow Bar Association, told PTI that lawyers had initially planned to boycott work on Wednesday and stage a protest outside the police commissioner's office.

"However, this morning, we were informed that five police personnel have been sent to police lines, and the investigation has been transferred from Vibhuti Khand police station to Gomti Nagar Extension. In light of these developments, we decided to call off the protest," Tiwari said.

He added that after discussions, the bar associations reached a consensus to resume work from Thursday.

Despite ending the strike, the legal fraternity remains firm on its demands.

"A meeting of all district bar associations has been scheduled for March 25 to discuss the incident and decide on further action," said Arvind Singh Kushwaha, president of the Central Bar Association, Lucknow.

Kushwaha emphasised that merely transferring a few police personnel is not enough. "The 12 bar associations demand a full-fledged committee to investigate the matter, and authorities must update us on what action has been taken," he told PTI.

The March 25 meeting will include major bar associations such as Lucknow 12 Association, Central 12 Association, and Oudh Bar Association, among others, to determine the next course of action.

