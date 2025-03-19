Tiruvannamalai, March 19: A 46-year-old French woman was allegedly raped by a tourist guide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district after being taken to the top of the sacred Deepamalai hill under the pretext of attaining ‘moksha’ (salvation).

The woman arrived in Tiruvannamalai in January 2025 and was residing in a private ashram. Despite a ban on public access to Deepamalai hill due to a landslide, she climbed the 2,668-foot-high hill with a group of guides. According to police, as she entered a cave to meditate, a guide named Venkatesan allegedly assaulted her. UP Horror: Man Living in Saudi Arabia Lets Friends Rape His Wife for Money in Bulandshahr, Watches Sex Assault Videos.

The survivor managed to escape and immediately reported the incident to the Tiruvannamalai West Police. Special investigation teams were formed, leading to Venkatesan’s arrest. The woman has been admitted to the district government hospital for treatment, and authorities continue their probe. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Niece at Aunt's House in Uttar Pradesh While Delivering Wedding Invitation to Sister, Arrested.

Tiruvannamalai, home to the revered Annamalaiyar temple and Ramana Maharishi ashram, attracts many spiritual seekers, including foreign nationals who stay for extended periods. However, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of visitors in the region.

Police have urged tourists to follow official guidelines and avoid restricted areas for their own safety. Authorities are also investigating whether other individuals were involved in facilitating unauthorised access to the hill.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

