New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Leaders from the Muslim Community, cutting across party lines, on Saturday offered namaz on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr in the national capital and extended greetings to the nation, wishing peace and harmony for global welfare.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, after offering prayers at the Parliament Street Mosque, told reporters, "This is an important day because for 30 days, we seek forgiveness from Allah for our sins and we pray. We celebrate after 30 days of prayers. Ramzan is a month when we cleanse our souls and give a message of love. This is a joyous day."

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BJP national media incharge Yaser Jilani, also offered prayers at Parliament Street Mosque, said that this is a joyous day.

"Greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Eid. The entire world is celebrating Eid. But the difference between the world and India is that the majority of the Muslim nations in the world are celebrating Eid under the shadow of war, but India has peace, security and harmony. This is the identity of India," Jilani told reporters.

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Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad extended his greetings and said, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid. We pray to Allah that the war and bloodshed, especially in West Asia, where about 1 crore Indians work, which benefits the country, end and there be peace."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Imamia Hall Masjid on Panchkuian Road, joining citizens in prayers on the festive occasion.

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation". For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)