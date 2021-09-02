New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will embark on a six-day visit to Colombia and New York beginning Saturday.

Also Read | India Sends COVID-19 Relief Materials, Medical Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh.

It will be her first visit as Minister of State in the MEA. She was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as part of a major reshuffle of the cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man With Friend’s Help Kills Mother After She Tries to Stop Him From Smuggling Smack in Bijnor.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Lekhi will call on the top leadership of Colombia and hold talks with Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez during her visit to the country from September 4-6.

"She will also be interacting with leading Indian and Colombian companies and the Indian community residing in the country," the MEA said in a statement.

Colombia is a key country in Latin America and India's ties with it have been expanding particularly, in the economic and commercial sphere. The MEA said India's bilateral trade with Colombia for the year 2020-21 stood at USD 2.27 billion, which is a significant increase from USD 1.85 billion over 2019-20 despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her visit to New York from 7-9 September, Lekhi will represent India at the UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate on 'Transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peacekeeping Operations' on September 8.

She is expected to meet with senior UN leadership and interact with the Indian community in New York, in celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the MEA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)