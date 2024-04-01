New Delhi, April 1: A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Wazirabad on Monday morning and injured at least three people, police said. According to officials, the incident occurred at Gali No. 3 of Jagatpur village. Leopard Attack in Delhi: Big Cat Barges Into House in Roop Nagar, Five Injured

Delhi Fire Services received information about the incident around 6:14 am, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Subsequently, a team from a nearby police station also reached the spot, and forest officials were informed. "With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. Three people were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital," the officials added. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Dog, Carries it Away in Pune's Ambegaon; Disturbing Video Surfaces

The injured persons have been identified as Mahender, Akash, and Raampal - all residents of Jagatpur Village.Currently, a team of seven staff from the forest department is present at the spot, and a rescue operation is ongoing. A team from the Fire Department, along with local police, is also present on the spot. "The leopard has been contained in a room, rescue operations are in progress," officials said.

