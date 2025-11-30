Mumbai, November 30: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a one-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Amreli. The toddler was mauled to death by the big cat in Gujarat's Amreli district. The leopard attack took place around 6 PM on Thursday, November 27, in Trambakpur village. The news was confirmed by a statement issued by the Dalkhaniya Range of the state forest department.

According to the statement, the victim was identified as the daughter of Arjun Ninama. As per a report in PTI, the victim was sitting beside her mother, who was cooking in their house, when the leopard entered and pulled the girl away. Although the woman tried to shoo away the animal and even hit the leopard with a utensil; however, all efforts were in vain. Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Man Sleeping Outside House in Gir Somnath Mauled to Death by Big Cat, Another Seriously Injured.

After the leopard attack, the victim's body was found near her house, which is around three kilometres away from the Amreli wildlife sanctuary. "Forest and police personnel reached the spot and have begun further investigation," the statement added. In the wake of the incident, the Dalkhaniya Range deployed seven cages in the area to trap the big cat.

The statement also said that Arjun Ninama is a native of Madhya Pradesh who works as a farm labourer in Trambakpur village. According to the report, this is the second child-killing incident in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, November 26, a two-year-old girl was killed by a lioness in Gir Gadhada taluka in the Gir Somnath district.

