Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI): Karnataka forest officials on Wednesday shot dead a leopard that had been seen roaming near Bengaluru's Kudlu Gate and its adjacent areas since Saturday night, said officials.

The leopard was first captured in the Kudlu Gate area but a forest officer fired at it in self-defence when it tried to attack him at a veterinary hospital later and subsequently it died of bullet injuries, said forest officials.

"The leopard had attacked veterinary doctor Kiran and one more staff member. So, they were grievously injured. So, it jumped to attack one more staff. So, he shot it in self-defence. We tried to revive it in Bannerghatta but it died," Bengaluru urban chief conservator of forests SS Lingaraju told reporters, adding "We have the permission to shoot if the wild animal becomes a danger to human life".

The forest department had formed four teams to capture the leopard after it was seen in the city, endangering human lives.

The forest officials said that the leopard was violent because it had not been eaten for so many days.

The leopard was spotted roaming on the roads at AECS Layout, Singasandra, Kudlu Gate, in southeast Bengaluru. The roaming of the leopard was captured by CCTV cameras in the area. (ANI)

