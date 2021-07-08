Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Budgam Police arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered explosive substances from his possession, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused was arrested during the naka checking at Archandarhama Magam near the railway crossing.

The accused has been identified as Danish Ahmed Dar, a resident of Check-Sari Singhpora Pattan.

During the search, police recovered an explosive substance weighing approximately 1.2 kg and electronic detonator 2 numbers from his bag.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate is involved in providing logistics and other material support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam," the police said.

The police further said that the arrested terrorist associate was in touch with the Pakistan terror commanders through various social media platforms and was also in touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir.

A case under relevant sections of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Magam Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)