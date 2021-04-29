New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that all citizens "must receive inoculation free of charge" against COVID-19.

"free/fri/ adjective, adverb. costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.- * India must get free COVID vaccine. * All citizens must receive inoculation free of charge. Let's hope they get it this time," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader said that a large amount of public money was spent on the companies that make the coronavirus vaccine and now the same vaccine is being sold to the public at higher prices.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups commenced on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

