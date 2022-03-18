Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): The LGBT community people in Kolkata celebrated Holi with flowers and colourful 'Abir' ushering joy in each other's life.

"We are neglected and deprived by society but still we have no grudge against anyone because in our own community we are happy. The colours of Holi are not limited to certain people. We are celebrating Holi to spread love and happiness," said Ranjita Sinha Transgender Community Board Member.

Also Read | Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak Says, 'Ukraine, Russia May Agree on Peace Deal Within Week and Half'.

Speaking on LGBT communities' Holi, Venkatesh said, "It's immense pride to be here. The LGBT has always been discriminated against in the past until date. It's 2022 and it's still going on. The Holi celebrations here is a very inclusive thing both for the people who live here and for the outsiders. I feel great to be amongst fellow LGBT brothers and sisters."

People of the LGBT community celebrated this festival by singing and dancing on "Ore Grihabasi, khol dwar khol laglo je dol.... (O home dweller, open the door, the Dol festival is here)", the famous Tagore song which is sung in cultural functions on the occasion of Doljatra at many places in the state, including Visva-Bharati university.

Also Read | Holi 2022: PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on Holi.

The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal. People throw "gulaal" or dried colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season.

In Eastern India, the festival of spring is celebrated as Dol Jatra, also known as Dol Purnima, Dol Utsav. Dol Jatra is being celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)