Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz at Cannes 2026 in Unexpected Crossover; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Missing From L’Oréal Ambassadors’ Lineup

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has delivered its first major pop-culture viral moment as Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. shared an unexpected crossover on the French Riviera. While the meeting sparked a frenzy among fans of both cinema and motorsport, the festival’s opening days have also been marked by intense online debate following the noticeable absence of veteran brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the initial L’Oréal Paris promotional lineup. Cannes Film Festival Opens with Peter Jackson and Jane Fonda.

Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz at Cannes 2026

The worlds of high-fashion cinema and elite racing collided when Alia Bhatt was spotted interacting with Spanish F1 star Carlos Sainz at a star-studded gala. Sainz, currently racing for Williams, appeared in a sharp black tuxedo alongside Bhatt, who dazzled in a custom blush-pink strapless gown by Tamara Ralph. Viral footage from the event showed the two engaged in a lively, casual conversation, with Bhatt at one point seen including the "Smooth Operator" in her red-carpet photos.

Alia Bhatt Meets Carlos Sainz in Bollywood xF1 Crossover at Cannes 2026

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The pairing, which many fans joked was "not on their 2026 bingo card," highlighted the growing intersection of global sports icons and luxury fashion brands at the festival. Sainz attended the event representing L’Oréal’s men’s skincare range, while Bhatt returned for her second year as a global ambassador for the beauty giant.

The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Controversy

Despite the glamour surrounding Bhatt’s appearance, a wave of backlash has hit social media over the perceived "sidelining" of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The controversy began when L’Oréal Paris released a promotional video and a series of posters at the iconic Hôtel Martinez featuring global ambassadors like Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Alia Bhatt but excluding Rai.

L’Oréal Paris Ambassadors at Cannes 2026

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For over two decades, Rai has been the definitive Indian face of the brand at Cannes, making her debut in 2003. Fans quickly noticed the omission, leading to a trending "Where is Aishwarya?" movement on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Critics argued that the veteran actress’s legacy at the festival deserved a prominent spot in the brand’s "Lights on Women" campaign visuals.

In response to the growing online friction, L’Oréal Paris issued a statement confirming that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains part of the family and is scheduled to represent India at the festival alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari. While Bhatt has already made her mark this year, first in a 1950s-inspired hand-painted ensemble and later in her "Hollywood-glamour" pink couture, the focus now shifts to the red carpet arrivals later this week. Cannes 2026: Did L’Oréal Snub Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Worried Fans Question After Alia Bhatt’s Campaign Reveal Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Fans are waiting to see if Rai’s eventual appearance will quell the controversy and reaffirm her long-standing status as the "Queen of Cannes."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).