‘The Family Man’ Actor Sharib Hashmi Reveals Wife Nasreen Hashmi’s Oral Cancer Has Relapsed for the Sixth Time, Opens Up on Couple's Journey (Watch Video)

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Actor Sharib Hashmi, widely recognised for his breakout role in The Family Man, has shared a sombre update regarding his wife Nasreen’s long-standing battle with oral cancer. In a recent interview, the couple revealed that after surviving five previous occurrences and undergoing multiple surgeries, the cancer has relapsed for a sixth time. Hashmi described the current situation as particularly challenging, noting that the disease has progressed significantly. ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 Review: A Solid if Not Entirely Flawless Thrill Ride With Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi’s Superb Performances (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nasreen Hashmis Sudden Cancer Diagnosis Amid Sharib Hashmis Career Milestone

The couple’s journey began in 2018 when Nasreen was first diagnosed with oral cancer. The news arrived just as Hashmi’s career was gaining momentum with major projects. Recalling the day they received the biopsy reports, Nasreen noted that Sharib was on his way to a celebratory lunch with The Family Man team.

“I asked him if it was important for him to go, and he said the entire Family Man team was meeting. So I told him to go and said we would talk once he came back,” Nasreen recalled. However, sensing something was wrong, Sharib returned home early. “When he came home, I told him what the report said, and he broke down. I was the one consoling him... He was very shaken,” she added.

Sharib Hashmi Says the Cancer Has ‘Spread Everywhere’

Despite the repeated treatments, the aggressive nature of the disease has led to frequent relapses approximately every 18 months. Sharib revealed the severity of the current diagnosis, stating, “She has undergone five surgeries so far. There have been five relapses, and now the cancer has returned for the sixth time. This time, it has spread everywhere.”

Hashmi praised his wife’s resilience, noting that she has remained the emotional pillar of the family despite the physical toll. “Her cancer is extremely aggressive... But despite that, she has dealt with it with immense courage. She fights so strongly that all of us have become fighters alongside her,” the actor said.

The Physical and Financial Toll

The prolonged medical battle has not only been emotionally taxing but has also presented significant financial hurdles. Nasreen spoke candidly about the impact of the five facial surgeries, which have altered her appearance and affected her speech.

“For a woman, going through five surgeries on the face, seeing your face change so much, and having speech difficulties it affects you deeply,” she admitted. “Sometimes I look at my old pictures and think, ‘I was so beautiful, and now I look so different.’”

However, she expressed deep gratitude for Sharib’s unwavering support, mentioning that he never left her side during hospitalisations and managed the mounting medical expenses independently. “He managed my entire treatment without borrowing even a single rupee from anyone, and that means a lot to me,” she shared.

Watch Sharib Hashmi and Nasreen Hashmis Interview With Hauterrfly:

Resilience and Reassurance

Throughout the years of treatment, Hashmi has remained a constant presence in the hospital, often refusing to leave even for rest. Nasreen noted that his presence provided a vital sense of reassurance during her darkest moments.

Despite the uncertainty of the current relapse, Nasreen remains focused on her family. “When I look at things in hindsight, I realise that at least I am alive, I am happy with my family, and after a point, all these things stop mattering,” she said. Princess Kate Heads to Italy in First Solo Trip After Cancer Goes into Remission.

Sharib Hashmi and Nasreen have been married since 2003 and share two children. The actor continues to balance his professional commitments while supporting his wife through her ongoing treatment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Hauterrfly), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).