By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): In a heartfelt display of benevolence and selflessness, the family of Kanchan, a 53-year-old woman from Faridabad, has made the courageous decision to donate her organs after she was declared brain dead. This selfless act has the potential to save multiple lives and is a powerful demonstration of the family's compassion towards society.

Also Read | EU Members Strike Deal on Looser Fiscal Rules.

Kanchan was involved in a road traffic accident on December 1 of this year in Faridabad. Following the incident, she was initially admitted to a local hospital in Faridabad and later referred to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), AIIMS. Despite receiving comprehensive medical care, she was declared brain-dead on December 19.The family was sensitively guided through the concepts of brain death and organ donation by the counsellors from the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) at AIIMS. After kind conversations and a profound understanding of the positive impact their choice could have on others, the family unanimously decided to honour Kanchan's legacy through organ donation.

Dr Aarti Vij, Prof In-Charge, ORBO, AIIMS, expressed gratitude for the Kanchan family's selfless decision to donate organs during a difficult time.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Get Invitations for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

"This act of generosity has the power to not only save lives but also provide solace to the grieving hearts of the donor's family. The seamless coordination of brain death certification, donor organ management, and compassionate counselling was meticulously carried out by the collaborative efforts of the ORBO team, physicians, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, transplant team, transplant counsellors and coordinators, technicians, administrators, forensic and police departments, and nurse coordinators," said Dr Vij.

The retrieved organs, including the liver and kidneys, were allocated to recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The liver was allocated to ILBS Hospital, Delhi, while the kidneys were allocated to two hospitals: AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjang Hospital. The corneas and heart valves have been banked at AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)