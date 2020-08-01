Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Light rains occurred at various parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, bringing some relief to people from humid weather conditions.

Chandigarh, common capital of both states, recorded its maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. The city was lashed by 31.6 mm of rainfall, as per a report of the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded their maximum temperatures of 3

3.8 and 31.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Patiala's maximum was 31 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala witnessed rainfall of 3 mm, 41 mm and 25 mm, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded its maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius with 6 mm of rainfall.

Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their maximum temperatures of 36.3, 33.2 and 35.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in both the states in the next 24 hours.

